Effectual Names Ryan Hughes as Chief Operating Officer

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company, has named Ryan Hughes as Chief Operating Officer. Focused on creating positive business outcomes for Effectual's customers, he will lead the advancement and strategic delivery of the company's professional and managed cloud services.

Hughes was drawn to Effectual's ability to engage enterprise customers and translate their unique business challenges into innovative, cloud-based solutions. A 20-year professional services veteran, he holds an MBA in Project Management from Penn State University. Most recently, Hughes oversaw the modernization of over 300 critical applications for Nationwide Insurance where he was Vice President of Cloud Enablement and DevOps. Prior to Nationwide, he held the role of Cloud Executive Advisor at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"Effectual's leadership and team of technologists are ideally positioned to deliver on the transformation and modernization initiatives of public sector and enterprise organizations." said Hughes. "I saw this role as an opportunity to help build a company focused on maximizing the value of cloud technologies for its customers. I am genuinely excited to wake up in the morning knowing that I have access to a portfolio of services that solve for the most challenging scenarios."

A five time speaker at AWS re:Invent, Hughes has led enterprises and government organizations through some of the most industry-recognized public cloud transformations to date – implementing new cloud platforms in regulated Fortune 100 companies, building highly productive cloud enablement teams from scratch, and creating innovative migration mechanisms. As the recipient of the 2011 Ziff-Davis Cloud Enabler of the Year, he led cloud enablement efforts in the Federal, State, & Local Government sectors of Unisys and Dewberry; helping them compete and win awards under the first IDIQ Cloud Contract of its kind (WSCA/NASPO Cloud Services, circa 2009).

"Ryan's enthusiasm for the work we are doing at Effectual is inspiring," said Robb Allen, CEO, Effectual. "With extensive real-world experience modernizing the IT estates of large enterprises, he can directly relate to our customers and empathize with the challenges they are facing every day. We are excited to have his expertise and welcome him as part of the Effectual team."

About Effectual

Effectual, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, is an innovative, cloud first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to mitigate their risk and enable IT modernization. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges across AWS and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is backed by Catalyst Investors and Lumerity Capital, private equity firms focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

