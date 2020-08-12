Effectual's Chief Cloud Architect Ryan Comingdeer Selected as an AWS Partner Network Ambassador

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual , an innovative, cloud first, security first managed and professional services company, is proud to announce the selection of Chief Cloud Architect Ryan Comingdeer as a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Ambassador Program. The distinction is based on Comingdeer's extensive technical expertise, contributions to the AWS knowledge base, and in-depth experience modernizing solutions in AWS. There are only 40 APN Ambassadors in North America and less than 180 worldwide.



The APN Ambassador Program represents a unique global community of technical experts in the APN Consulting Partner community. APN Ambassadors are passionate about sharing their AWS technical expertise through public presentations, educational events, blogs, articles, and open source projects. They also possess multiple AWS Certifications and work closely with AWS Solution Architects to migrate, design, implement, and monitor AWS workloads.

As Chief Cloud Architect, Comingdeer has over 25 years of deep software, database, DevOps and cloud architecture expertise with a track record of successful ideation and innovation. His custom software consultancy Five Talent was recently acquired by Effectual to expand the company's modernization offerings to include ideation and innovation services.



Comingdeer holds seven AWS Certifications and is a longtime advocate of agile processes and methodologies. His passion for innovation guides Effectual's application modernization and cloud native application development initiatives. Comingdeer is a frequent speaker on cloud native strategies and trends as well as a facilitator of AWS Immersion Days, AWS GameDays, and customized webinars focused on cloud architecture best practices.

"It is an honor to join the APN Ambassador community," said Comingdeer. "I look forward to sharing what we've learned about architecting and implementing modern IT strategies with AWS. The diversity of use cases and the volume of our customer workloads have given us invaluable experience leveraging different technology stacks and AWS services as well as applying DevOps and AWS Well-Architected best practices."

An APN Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual is a trusted guide and advisor to commercial enterprises and public sector customers on their IT modernization journey. The company's Modernization EngineersTM offer a full suite of services including strategy and ideation, migration and modernization, modern cloud management, and optimization. Effectual holds five AWS Competency designations (DevOps, SaaS, Mobile, Government, and Nonprofit), AWS Public Sector Partner and APN Immersion Day Partner designations, and has achieved the distinction of 100 AWS Certifications. The company is also the only APN Premier Consulting Partner with AWS Government Competency status and the VMware Master Services Competency in VMware Cloud on AWS.

"The recognition of Ryan's expertise is well-deserved," said Robb Allen, Effectual CEO. "His technical leadership and natural instinct for innovation are essential in developing modern cloud solutions for our customers. This recognition as an APN Ambassador is a true reflection of his thought leadership within the AWS community."



About Effectual

Effectual, an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner, is an innovative, cloud first, security first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to mitigate their risk and enable IT modernization. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges across Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is backed by Catalyst Investors and Lumerity Capital, private equity firms focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance and the PCI Security Standards Council.

