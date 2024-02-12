Effnet 5G Open RAN DU Now Available in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog

Luleå 2024-02-12 – Effnet, a leading provider of containerized 5G open RAN software is excited to announce that its 5G Open RAN DU is now a vendor validated cloud-native network function (CNF) on Red Hat OpenShift and is available in the Red Hat CNF ecosystem catalog.

Effnet 5G Open RAN DU is a component within the scalable, disaggregated, containerized and platform agnostic Effnet 5G Open RAN software solution. Its support for Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, provides the telco industry with another trusted option to consider when building high-performance network functions in containerized environments. This validation with Red Hat underscores Effnet's commitment to delivering quality products within the telco sector.

"Red Hat is pleased to welcome Effnet and their solution, Effnet Open RAN DU, as a vendor validated CNF in our growing telco ecosystem. The addition of Effnet Open RAN DU aligns with our commitment to offering high-quality solutions to service providers as they navigate the evolving 5G and RAN landscape. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will bring to the telco community,” said Mark Longwell, Director, Telco and Edge Alliances, Red Hat.

"We're delighted to be a part of the Red Hat ecosystem. This collaboration enables us to reach a broader market and reinforces our dedication to providing reliable solutions within the telco space," said Aniruddha Kulkarni, Managing Director, Effnet.

This collaboration is expected to bring mutual benefits, allowing Effnet to showcase its product to a wider audience, while Red Hat expands its ecosystem with a valuable addition.

For more details on Effnet 5G Open RAN DU and its availability in the Red Hat ecosystem catalog, please visit https://www.effnet.com or contact info@effnet.com.

Aniruddha Kulkarni, Managing Director, Effnet AB, Tel: +46 (0)920 60918, aniruddha.kulkarni@effnet.com or visit: http://www.effnet.com/

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

About Effnet

Effnet AB, based in Sweden, develops and licenses its 5G RAN software, 5G protocol stack for terminals, ASN.1 5G Toolset and IP header compression software including Effnet ROHC and Effnet BHC. Effnet’s 5G RAN software is highly scalable, modular and containerized. It is targeted for use in everything from small cells to disaggregated RAN and Cloud-RAN. With support for standardized and open RAN interfaces as well as Effnet’s focus on performance, the software is highly versatile and suitable for use in various applications ranging from wireless broadband to industrial IoT and vehicular communications. For more information about Effnet and its products, please visit www.effnet.com.

About Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ)



Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ), reg.no. 559179-8342, is the parent company of a group active in advanced digital communications and investments in other growth companies. Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker EFFH and its certified adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-68421100, info@eminova.se, www.eminova.se. For further information about Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ) please visit www.effnetplattformenholding.se.