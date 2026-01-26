26.01.2026 08:16:55

EFG International To Acquire Quilvest Switzerland In All-cash Deal

(RTTNews) - EFG International AG (EFGN.SW, EFGIF) on Monday announced that it has agreed to acquire Zurich-based private bank Quilvest Switzerland Ltd in an all-cash transaction for undisclosed consideration.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Quilvest Switzerland was founded in 1932 and is owned by Bemberg Capital, managing approximately CHF 5.3 billion in assets.

The acquisition strengthens the company's footprint in Switzerland as well as in key growth markets including Latin America and the Middle East.

The company expects the transaction to reduce its CET1 capital ratio by up to around 70 basis points, with Quilvest Switzerland to be integrated into EFG Bank following completion.

On Friday, EFG International closed trading at CHF 20 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX starten verhalten -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich mit Verlusten. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Montag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen