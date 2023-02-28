EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS 2022 audited annual report

The Management Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS submitted the audited financial results of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS for 2022 to the Supervisory Board for approval. In the audited report, the Group's financial results have not changed compared to the preliminary financial results published on 1 February 2023.

The consolidated sales revenue of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS in 2022 was 14.299 million euros, increasing by 10.7% year-on-year. The Group's net profit for the same period was 11.408 million euros (2021: 13.099 million euros).

The original document of the audited annual report of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS for the financial year 2022 has been submitted to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange in machine-readable .xhtml format and is digitally signed (Link: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/instrument/EE3100127242/reports ).

Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Tel. 6559 515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee







