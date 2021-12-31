|
31.12.2021 19:19:10
eGain announces 2021 EMEA Partner Award winners
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced the winners of the eGain 2021 Econet™ Partner Awards for EMEA.
Winners are selected based on market presence, domain expertise, client focus, and track record of success. In 2021, the eGain Econet™ partner network has expanded significantly to serve growing demand for knowledge-powered customer engagement solutions in the enterprise and government sectors.
The winners of the eGain 2021 Econet Partner Awards for EMEA are:
"Our expanding partner ecosystem is serving enterprises with innovative, secure and scalable cloud solutions,” said Hugo De Pree, VP of Sales, EMEA. "Congratulations to BT and Connect on this achievement and we look forward to working together in 2022 and beyond!”
About eGain
Our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Infused with AI and pre-connected with leading CRM and contact center systems, eGain’s top-rated customer engagement platform easily enables customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com.
eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.
eGain media contact
Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Egain Communications CorpShsmehr Nachrichten
|
30.08.21
|Ausblick: Egain Communications mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.08.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Egain Communications veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.21
|Ausblick: Egain Communications stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.20
|Ausblick: Egain Communications mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.09.20
|Ausblick: Egain Communications verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.08.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Egain Communications legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.20
|Ausblick: Egain Communications stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.20
|Ausblick: Egain Communications präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)