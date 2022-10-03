eGain named a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading knowledge management platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced that it has been named in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems.



"In 2022, 74% of Customer Service and Support (CSS) leaders cited improving knowledge and content delivery to customers and employees as a priority. In the absence of direct peer interactions when working from home, reps will need in-the-moment, personalized, contextually aware information within the flow of work in order to assist customers and resolve their requests,” wrote authors Pri Rathnayake and Drew Kraus in the Guide.

The report provides an overview of the market, outlines trends and challenges, and offers a framework to evaluate vendor capabilities to help enterprise leaders select the right platform and partner for their knowledge initiatives. Vendors were evaluated across three categories—end-user engagement, curation and contextualization, and knowledge lifecycle management, each of which, consisted of sub-categories:

End-user engagement Semantic search Guided assistance Portal/help center Customer journey orchestration

Curation and contextualization Insight engine Knowledge graph Usage analytics

Knowledge lifecycle management Dynamic editor Atomized authoring Content administration Content health optimization



"Knowledge Management is the brain of modern customer service,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "We are honored to be named to the Gartner Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems.”

About eGain

Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM & contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

