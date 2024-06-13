eGain named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the AI knowledge platform for customer service, today announced that it has been named in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems.



"By 2025, 100% of generative AI virtual customer assistant and virtual agent assistant projects that lack integration to modern knowledge management systems will fail to meet their customer experience and operational cost-reduction goals,” wrote authors Pri Rathnayake and Drew Kraus in the report*.

The report provides an overview of the market, outlines trends and challenges, and offers a framework to evaluate vendor capabilities to help enterprise leaders select the right platform and partner for their AI knowledge initiatives. Vendors were evaluated across three categories—end-user engagement, curation and contextualization, and knowledge lifecycle management, each of which, consisted of sub-categories:

End-user engagement Semantic search Guided assistance Portal / help center Customer journey orchestration

Curation and contextualization Insight engine Knowledge graph Usage analytics

Knowledge lifecycle management Dynamic editor Atomized authoring Content administration Content health optimization



"Delivering trusted answers is critical to the success of customer service,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "It has become even more important in the Gen AI era, making a trusted Knowledge Hub a foundational imperative for customer service.”

More information

Gartner Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems: https://www.egain.com/knowledge-management-gartner-market-guide/

eGain Knowledge Hub™: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-hub/

eGain Innovation in 30 Days™: https://www.egain.com/knowledge-management-platform-risk-free-trial/



*Gartner, Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems, 10 June 2024, Pri Rathnayake, Drew Kraus

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner’s research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About eGain

eGain Knowledge Hub helps improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted answers for customer service. Visit www.egain.com for more info.

Media Contact

Michael Messner

408 636 4514

press@egain.com

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.