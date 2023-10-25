EGGO® AND BISSELL® DROP LIMITED-EDITION EGGOVAC TO HELP SIMPLIFY PARENTS' TO-DO LISTS DURING THE BUSIEST TIME OF THE YEAR

The unexpected waffle-inspired robotic vacuum is keeping kitchen floors spotless and tummies full this holiday season

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The most wonderful, and chaotic, time of the year is right around the corner, which means families and holiday enthusiasts are gearing up for holiday festivities and the messes that come with them.

The breakfast pros at Eggo® and the cleaning experts at BISSELL® know parents can use an extra set of hands with two things this time of year: feeding the kids and cleaning up the post-meal mess. That's why the two household names are teaming up to bring families the first-ever EggoVac, a one-of-a-kind waffle-inspired robotic vacuum that makes cleaning up the morning chaos almost as simple as making a delicious, toasty Eggo waffle. The best part? We're pairing a tidy home with warm waffles, as each purchase of the EggoVac comes with enough Eggo waffles to fill your freezer, helping families check one more thing off their holiday to-do list.*

Designed to look like your favorite waffle and made to clean like your favorite robot vacuum, the EggoVac uses BISSELL's innovative cleaning technology to tackle the breakfast mess, because – let's be honest – the cleanup is not always pretty. This collab is here to help you embrace the small wins with Eggo taking care of breakfast while BISSELL takes care of the mess that comes with it to make sure your home is ready for all the merry mayhem.

"Eggo knows that, although easy and delicious, waffles and kids often lead to crumby situations. We're partnering with BISSELL to introduce the EggoVac, so we can go beyond breakfast and help with the cleanups too," said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods at Kellanova. "We want to give parents that much-needed, extra set of hands during the holidays. With the EggoVac, we're making the chore of cleaning as easy as the click of a button, so parents can L'Eggo and let us do the crumb-collecting for you!"

The EggoVac is a modified version of the BISSELL® SpinWave® R5, the floorcare company's most innovative robotic cleaning machine that delivers 2-in-1 handsfree vacuuming power, so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying the holiday season.

"We're thrilled to partner with Eggo for this one-of-a-kind collaboration that promises to make holiday cleanup a lot less of a chore," said Theresa Junkunc, Director of Brand and Content, BISSELL. "The EggoVac is a testament to innovation meeting convenience, and we can't wait to see families enjoy a cleaner, stress-free holiday season with this small but mighty addition to their homes."

The best part? We're dropping the EggoVac price like it's hot (breakfast) so you can gift it for the holidays or get one for your family! Fans can purchase the limited-edition EggoVac beginning Wednesday, Oct. 25 exclusively on EggoVac.com for just $150 (70% off the standard BISSELL® SpinWave® R5!) while supplies last.

For more cute cleaning fun, keep an eye on the Eggo and BISSELL social channels for a chance to win your very own EggoVac on Cyber Monday! Follow along at @eggo_us and @bissellclean on Instagram and @eggo and @bissellclean on TikTok.

*Up to $50 worth of Eggo® waffles.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Kellanova generated an estimated $12.6 billion in net sales in 2022.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

BISSELL is committed to helping people and their pets share happy, healthy homes. From patenting the improved carpet sweeper in 1876 to debuting the revolutionary CrossWave® wet-dry cleaning machine 140 years later, BISSELL continues to thoughtfully innovate pet-inspired products for every type of home, delivering a true clean you can see, feel, and smell. Family-owned with a unique dedication to and love for pets, BISSELL is the pet-inspired homecare brand you can feel good about purchasing. Through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, every purchase of a BISSELL product helps save a homeless pet in need. Find us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eggo-and-bissell-drop-limited-edition-eggovac-to-help-simplify-parents-to-do-lists-during-the-busiest-time-of-the-year-301966648.html

SOURCE Kellanova