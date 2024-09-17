Egide: CHANGE IN GOVERNANCE

Bollène, France, September 17, 2024 – 06 :00pm (CET)

CHANGE IN GOVERNANCE

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnémo : ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, announces a major change in its governance.

David HIEN appointed Chief Executive Officer

At its meeting on September 16, the Board of Directors decided to entrust new responsibilities to David HIEN. He is appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Group, replacing Philippe BRINGUIER, who remains Chief Financial Officer.

David HIEN's appointment is part of an ambitious growth strategy for Egide. The aim is to strengthen the Group's position in cutting-edge markets, capitalizing on its unique technological know-how and global presence.

David HIEN, Egide's Chief Executive Officer, comments: "It is with honor and enthusiasm that I accept these new responsibilities. I would like to thank the members of the Board of Directors for the confidence they have placed in me through my appointment as CEO of the Group. I would also like to thank Philippe BRINGUIER for all his hard work. Our Group has solid fundamentals and strong growth potential. I am convinced that, thanks to the confidence of our teams and all our shareholders, and to our collective efforts, we will write a new chapter in our history.”

Michel FAURE, Chairman of the Board of Directors, added: "With 25 years' experience in the electronics sector, notably with Texas Instruments and Dekra, David HIEN brings to Egide recognized expertise in sales and marketing development. Since his arrival in 2021, he has demonstrated his ability to manage strategic projects and unite teams. His expertise and in-depth knowledge of our business sector are invaluable assets for the Group's future challenges.”

Biography of David HIEN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidhien/

David HIEN is a graduate engineer from ISEN (École d'ingénieurs des Hautes Technologies et du Numérique). He is a senior expert in business development and marketing in the field of electronics and has worked for Texas Instruments in Europe, Taiwan and Dallas, as well as for Dekra in Spain. He joined Egide Group in April 2021 as Technical Director. In April 2022, he was appointed Sales Director, before becoming Manager of the Bollène facility (Vaucluse, France). In June 2023, he was promoted to Managing Director and member of the Board of Directors.

