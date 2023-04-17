Egide: Investor Meeting rescheduled on April 28, 2023

Bollène, April 17, 2023 – 06 :00 pm (CET)

Press Release

MEETING TO PRESENT THE 2023 ANNUAL RESULTS

RESCHEDULED

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Mnemo: ALGID) announces the postponement of its meeting to present the Group's 2022 annual results, as the accounts are still being finalized.

Initially scheduled for Thursday April 20 at 2:30 pm, the meeting will be held by videoconference on Friday April 28, 2023 at 4:00 pm.

Registration is required directly from the French Financial Markets Association (SFAF).

NEW FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Aprile 27, 2023: 2022 financial results (after French market closure)

April 28, 2023: SFAF Meeting Presentation of the 2022 Annual Results by videoconference

CONTACTS

EGIDE – Finance Department - Luc Ardon - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – luc.ardon@fr.egide-group.com

FIN’EXTENSO – Press Relations - Isabelle Aprile - +33 6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About Egide - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnémo : ALGID

