|
14.09.2023 07:58:03
Egide: Report on the Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 12, 2023 and Announcement of an upward threshold crossing
Press Release
Report on the Extraordinary General Meeting
held on September 12, 2023
and
Announcement of an upward threshold crossing
Bollène, September 13, 2023 – 06 :00pm (CET). Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Mnemo: ALGID), the global specialist in hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, informs its shareholders that the Extraordinary General Meeting met as scheduled on third call on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 10:30 am.
Shareholders present or represented held 3,194,818 shares (i.e., 24.02% out of a total of 13,303,116 shares with voting rights at the date of the Meeting) and 3,203,743 votes (i.e., 23.98% out of a total of 13,359,172 voting rights).
The Extraordinary General Meeting was therefore able to proceed, the 20% quorum required on third call being reached.
The result of the vote on the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting is as follows:
|Extraordinary resolutions
|Vote results
|9 – Delegation of authority to the Board to increase the share capital by issuing equity stocks with preferred subscription rights
|Adopted by :
|10- Delegation of authority to the Board to increase the capital by issuing debt securities giving access to equity stock to be issued, with preferred subscription rights
|Adopted by :
|11 – Delegation of authority to the Board to issue shares or share equivalents without preferred subscription rights for existing shareholders
|Rejected by :
|12 – Delegation of authority to the Board to increase the share capital without shareholders' preferred subscription rights for the benefit of participants in an employee stock ownership plan (PEE).
|Adopted by :
|13 – Authorization for the Board to grant share subscription or purchase stock options to some or all of the Group's employees and executive officers
|Adopted by :
|14 – Amendments to the Articles to allow attendance at Shareholders' Meetings by videoconference
|Adopted by :
|17 – Amendments to the Articles to increase the maximum age of the Chairman of the Board of Directors
|Adopted by :
|18 – Delegation of authority to the Board to decide on the issue of ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to shares, with suppression of shareholders' preferred subscription rights in favor of categories of beneficiaries
|Rejected by :
|19 – Power for formalities
|Adopted by :
Threshold crossed upwards
The Egide Group also announces that it has been informed by Pléiade Venture that it has exceeded the 5% threshold. Pléiade Venture thus becomes the Group's largest shareholder, with 995,000 shares at September 8, 2023, representing 7.48% of the share capital, and 995,000 voting rights.
______________________________________________________________________________
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Press Release 2023 Half-year results: October 26, 2023
CONTACTS
EGIDE –Philippe Bringuier – Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – pbringuier@fr.egide-group.com
FIN’EXTENSO – Isabelle Aprile – Press Relations - +33 1 39 97 61 22 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr
About EGIDE - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn
Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.
EGIDE is listed Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnémo : ALGID
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Egide S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.04.18
|EGIDE will attend to the 2018 European Smallcap Event in Paris (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Egide S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Egide S.A.
|0,61
|-1,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Leitzinsanhebung: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street geht gestärkt aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet im Plus
Am heimischen Markt zeigten sich Anleger am Donnerstag positiv gestimmt. Auch der DAX legte zu. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein freundlicher Handel. In Fernost agierten die Anleger am Donnerstag zuversichtlich.