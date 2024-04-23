Egide: rescheduling of the publication of its 2023 annual results and the cancellation of the April 26 SFAF meeting

Press Release

Bollène, April 23, 2024– 07:30pm (CET)

Egide announces the rescheduling of the publication of its

2023 annual results

and the cancellation of the April 26 SFAF meeting

The Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Mnemo: ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, regrets to inform its investors that the meeting dedicated to the presentation of the Group's 2023 annual results, scheduled for Friday April 26 at 2:30 pm, has been cancelled.

The press release on the 2023 annual results, initially scheduled for April 26, 2024 before market opening, has been postponed.

This rescheduling and cancellation are due to a family death faced by Mr. Philippe BRINGUIER, CEO and CFO of Egide.

Mr. BRINGUIER understands the inconvenience this rescheduling and cancellation may involve and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

The main elements explaining Egide's 2023 financial results, and 2024 outlook will be published in the next press release, scheduled on April 30, 2024, after French market closure.

CONTACTS

EGIDE –Philippe Bringuier – Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – pbringuier@fr.egide-group.com

FIN’EXTENSO – Isabelle Aprile – Press Relations - +33 6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About EGIDE - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnémo : ALGID

