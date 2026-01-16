EHang Holdings Aktie

EHang Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PWWB / ISIN: US26853E1029

16.01.2026 14:17:17

EHang Appoints Shuai Feng As Chief Technology Officer

(RTTNews) - EHang Holdings Ltd. (EH) an advanced air mobility technology platform, announced Friday that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved and appointed Shuai Feng as the Chief Technology Officer, effective on January 14, 2026.

Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Huazhi Hu has placed strong emphasis on cultivating and developing core technical talent, with Feng being a next-generation technology leader the Company has invested in over many years.

Feng joined EHang in July 2014 as a core member of the founding team. Under Hu's strategic guidance and technical philosophy, he has played a critical role in and led the development of, multiple pilotless human-carrying eVTOLs products, including the EH184, the EH216-S, and the VT35, as well as the GD series aerial formation UAVs.

In addition, as the Company has entered a new phase of commercialization, and in alignment with Hu's full-industry-chain integration strategy, Feng has in recent years taken on key responsibilities in building EHang's procurement and supply chain management systems.

Currently, Feng also serves as the Company's Compliance Officer, continuously upholding EHang's development principles of "safety, compliance, innovation, and sustainability" through his cross-functional leadership roles.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EHang Holdings Ltd 14,46 -1,70% EHang Holdings Ltd

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

