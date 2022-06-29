eHealth Appoints Gavin Galimi Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

15-Year Health Care Veteran Joins eHealth Senior Leadership Team

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) ( eHealth.com ), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, today announced the appointment of Gavin Galimi as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

"Gavin is deeply experienced in developing strong teams and practices across a broad range of topics including contracts, litigation, finance, and compliance," said eHealth CEO Fran Soistman. "His understanding of consumer needs will help eHealth achieve our goal of becoming the gold standard in online and telephonic healthcare-insurance shopping, advice, and enrollment."

"I'm excited to join the eHealth leadership team as the company makes transformational investments in technology, agent training and process improvements to provide an exceptional customer experience in health care enrollment," said Mr. Galimi.

Mr. Galimi comes to eHealth with a wealth of experience in the health insurance sector, including 15 years at UnitedHealth Group. He most recently served as General Counsel for UnitedHealthcare Specialty Benefits. In 2017, he co-founded Stratagem Investments, a private equity firm focused on solving society's inequities and disparities in access to good care. He earned his JD at the University of Southern California and his BS in Biological Sciences and BA in International Relations, each from USC.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from approximately 200 health insurance carriers across 50 states and the District of Columbia.

