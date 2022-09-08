Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 17:18:00

eHealth Appoints Michelle Barbeau Chief Marketing Officer

10-Year Marketing Leader Joins eHealth Senior Leadership Team 

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, today announced the appointment of Michelle Barbeau as Chief Marketing Officer.

eHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/eHealth, Inc.)

"We are extremely pleased with the high caliber of executives joining our company to work side-by-side with the experienced eHealth veterans who lead our business," says eHealth CEO Fran Soistman. "Ms. Barbeau's knowledge of healthcare, omni-channel engagement, and consumer marketing is extremely valuable as we begin a countdown to the Annual Enrollment Period in October."

"eHealth helps millions of people easily find the right high quality, most affordable health insurance plan for their needs," says Ms. Michelle Barbeau. "I'm thrilled to join such an exciting organization that takes an innovative approach to continuously expand and improve the consumer experience."

Ms. Barbeau is a proven leader with a wealth of experience in the healthcare industry. She comes to eHealth from Ableto, a provider of virtual mental health services, where she led their marketing and communications strategy with a focus on designing personalized experiences that drive loyalty and high ROI. Prior to this, she served four years as a Vice President at UnitedHealthcare, where she transformed a team focused on employer and individual member engagement. She also served eight years in marketing management roles at General Mills.

About eHealth
eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business, and other plans from approximately 200 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Media inquiries: 
pr@ehealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Kate.Sidorovich@ehealth.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehealth-appoints-michelle-barbeau-chief-marketing-officer-301620584.html

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

