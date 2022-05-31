31.05.2022 22:10:00

eHealth, Inc. to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that Fran Soistman, Chief Executive Officer will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. E.T. Interested investors can access the live audio webcast of eHealth's presentation at www.ehealthinsurance.com under Investor Relations. A replay of this event will be available on the company's website shortly after the conclusion of the event.

eHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/eHealth, Inc.)

About eHealth, Inc.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from approximately 200 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Investor Contact:
Kate Sidorovich, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy
650-210-3111
Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehealth-inc-to-present-at-jefferies-healthcare-conference-301558288.html

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

