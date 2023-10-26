26.10.2023 15:27:00

eHub Partners with Hopstack to Offer 3PLs End-to-end Fulfillment Solution

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eHub, a leading provider of comprehensive logistics and supply chain solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Hopstack, a new-age warehouse management and fulfillment software offering scalable and efficient omnichannel fulfillment solutions. This collaboration is set to provide immense value by offering 3PLs a powerful toolkit to optimize the entire logistics lifecycle.

eHub.com | Shipping and Fulfillment Optimization

"We've had the privilege of collaborating closely with 3PLs in the industry to develop groundbreaking solutions that enhance operational efficiency and significantly lower fulfillment costs," said Wade Sleater, CEO of eHub. "Our partnership with Hopstack unlocks optimization, transparency, and remarkable cost reductions for 3PLs—all packaged within a comprehensive, end-to-end technological solution. This collaboration with Hopstack serves as a milestone in our mission to simplify the future of fulfillment."

As the fulfillment landscape continues to evolve rapidly, eHub remains committed to staying at the forefront of innovation. The partnership with Hopstack aligns perfectly with this mission, allowing eHub to leverage Hopstack's state-of-the-art technology and further provide immense value to modern 3PLs.

Key benefits of this partnership include:

  • Seamless Rate Shopping: Hopstack's customers can connect their eHub account seamlessly and access rates from all leading shipping carriers within their warehouse management and fulfillment platform.
  • Powerful Warehousing and Fulfillment Software: eHub's 3PL customers will benefit from Hopstack's powerful 3PL warehouse management and omnichannel fulfillment software.
  • Scalability and Flexibility: 3PLs can scale their operations efficiently, adapting to fluctuating demand and peak seasons seamlessly, thanks to eHub and Hopstack's focus on high-volume fulfillment operations.
  • Granular Visibility: 3PLs will now be able to track every step of the journey, right from dispatch to delivery, from within the Hopstack platform and powered by eHub's advanced shipping technology.

    • Describing the partnership, Vivek Singh, COO at Hopstack, Inc., added, "We are excited about the partnership between Hopstack and eHub, as it addresses many of the shortcomings found in traditional 3PL-focused software. Our aim is to empower 3PLs to manage their fulfillment activities efficiently, from order processing to shipping. Through this collaboration, we are confident that our technology-first approach will make omnichannel fulfillment operations more efficient and reduce the overall cost per order."

    The partnership between eHub and Hopstack represents a significant step forward in the 3PL industry, with a focus on harnessing technology to drive efficiency and customer satisfaction to new heights.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehub-partners-with-hopstack-to-offer-3pls-end-to-end-fulfillment-solution-301968208.html

    SOURCE eHub

