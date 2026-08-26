Eiffage Wins EUR 132 Mln Healthcare Construction Contracts

(RTTNews) - Eiffage S.A. (FGR.PA, EFGSF), a French construction and infrastructure company, on Wednesday announced that it has won several contracts worth a total of 132 million euros in the healthcare sector.

The contracts include works packages for the new medical-technical platform at Angers University Hospital and the contract to design and build the new Avallon hospital centre.

Eiffage Construction and Eiffage Énergie Systèmes secured contracts worth nearly 109 million euros for the Angers University Hospital project.

The company said that the five-storey, 38,400-square-meter facility will house emergency services, operating theatres, imaging and adult critical care units.

The construction began in July 2026 and is scheduled for completion in late 2029.

Eiffage Construction was also appointed lead contractor of a consortium to design and build the new Avallon hospital centre under a contract worth nearly 31 million euros, of which Eiffage's share is 23.5 million euros.

The construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with completion scheduled for late 2028.

The company said the contracts strengthen its position in the construction and renovation of healthcare infrastructure.

On Tuesday, Eiffage closed trading 1.06% higher at EUR 118.65 on the Paris Stock Exchange.