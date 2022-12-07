07.12.2022 22:05:00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Phase 3 D-LIVR Study Results of Lonafarnib-based Treatments in Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) on Thursday, December 8, 2022

Live Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30 AM ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time, to discuss the results of the Phase 3 D-LIVR study of lonafarnib-based treatments for HDV.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.)

The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available through the company's website at www.eigerbio.com. To participate in the live call by phone, dial (866) 374-5140 (U.S.) or (404) 400-0571 (International) and enter PIN 79797687#. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Eiger
Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation. For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Contacts
Investors:
Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com    

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
SVP, Corporate Affairs
smathieson@eigerbio.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-to-host-conference-call-to-discuss-phase-3-d-livr-study-results-of-lonafarnib-based-treatments-in-hepatitis-delta-virus-hdv-on-thursday-december-8-2022-301697555.html

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc 0,93 -74,77% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Chinas Corona-Politik im Fokus: Wall Street in Grün -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Nach den deutlichen Verlusten der Vortage ist am Donnerstag an den US-Börsen eine Erholung zu beobachten. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Nachmittag ins Plus drehen konnte. An den Börsen in Fernost waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen