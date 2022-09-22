PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today announced that David Cory, President and CEO, will present a company overview at the 2022 Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET in New York City. Eiger will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com, and a replay will be available on the website for at least 90 days.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation: lonafarnib and peginterferon lambda for HDV, Zokinvy for progeria, and avexitide for both congenital hyperinsulinism and post-bariatric hypoglycemia.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media:

Sarah Mathieson

SVP, Corporate Affairs

smathieson@eigerbio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-2022-ladenburg-thalmann-healthcare-conference-301630711.html

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.