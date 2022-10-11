|
11.10.2022 14:00:00
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Third Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference
PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today announced that David Cory, President and CEO, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Third Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET. The company will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com, and a replay will be available on the website for at least 90 days.About Eiger
Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation: lonafarnib/ritonavir for HDV, peginterferon lambda for HDV, avexitide for congenital hyperinsulinism, avexitide for post-bariatric hypoglycemia, and Zokinvy® (lonafarnib) for progeria.
For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.
Contacts
Investors:
Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com
Media:
Sarah Mathieson
SVP, Corporate Affairs
smathieson@eigerbio.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-third-annual-hepatitis-b-virus-hbv-virtual-conference-301645595.html
SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten
|
04.08.22
|Ausblick: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc
|5,94
|3,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung vor Fed-Protokoll: ATX im Minus -- DAX wieder in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch abermals bergab. Der DAX legt in einem volatilen Handel inzwischen zu. Zur Mitte der Woche konnten sich die Börsen in Fernost nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.