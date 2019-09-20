Eight incredible brands honoured at the 2019 Canada Post E-commerce Innovation Awards

Established and new retailers from across the country earn prizes

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Post is proud to announce the winners of the Canada Post E-commerce Innovation Awards, chosen from 33 stellar finalists and hundreds of entrants. The eight winning businesses, who are pushing through barriers and transforming e-commerce in Canada, will each receive up to $150,000 in free shipping and direct marketing prizes. Selected by an independent panel of expert judges, they are:

Best Online Start-up Award: Recognizes a trailblazing company, one that's disrupting its category, setting new standards for the industry, and is less than three years old.

Winner: Flax Sleep

Winner: Oatbox

Winner: Best Buy Canada

Winner : Cupanion

Winner: Sidekick

Winner: Well.ca

Winner: Endy

Winner: MEC (Mountain Equipment Co-op)

"We're honoured to celebrate the achievements of these incredible e-commerce leaders, and to support their future success with free shipping and direct marketing prizes," says Canada Post's President and CEO, Doug Ettinger. "Congratulations to all the winners and nominees from everyone at Canada Post."

