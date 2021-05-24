Eighteen US Foods Drivers Inducted Into the International Foodservice Distributors Association Truck Driver Hall of Fame

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced that 18 US Foods drivers were named to the 2021 class of the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Truck Driver Hall of Fame. The IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame honors the exceptional careers and contributions of hard-working professional drivers.

"At US Foods, we take great pride in developing a team of highly skilled and trained drivers who are committed to our ‘Get Home Safe’ mindset, a guiding belief that safe driving supports not only our drivers but also those we share the roads with every day," said Mary Zmuda, vice president of safety for US Foods. "These 18 exceptional drivers have clearly demonstrated a dedication to our safety culture, and we're proud to have them on the US Foods team."

The honored US Foods drivers are:

Harlan Akers of Roanoke, Va.

Steve Akers of Roanoke, Va.

Jeff Calhoun of Roanoke, Va.

Dreux Culbertson of Indianapolis, Ind.

David Hooey of Phoenix, Ariz.

Marty Jacobs of Altoona, Pa.

Jerome Johnson of Roanoke, Va.

Joseph Lynch of Plymouth, Minn.

Ed Masarik of Greensburg, Pa.

Gary Meckes of Buffalo, N.Y.

Sam Palya of Roanoke, Va.

Roger Ricks of Roanoke, Va.

Tony Skinner of Atlanta, Ga.

Rodney Sowers of Roanoke, Va.

Nathaniel Steele of Atlanta, Ga.

Richard Turner of Atlanta, Ga.

Wayne Wallech of Manassas, Va.

Eric Weaver of Altoona, Pa.

"Given how challenging the past year has been, it’s exciting to honor these hard-working professional drivers who are truly essential to our economy, national security and way of life,” said Mark S. Allen, President and CEO of IFDA. "Our drivers are the heart of the foodservice distribution industry – enabling our member companies to safely and efficiently deliver food and supplies to professional kitchens across the country, even during times of crisis.”

Only truck drivers with the best safety records and longevity of service are eligible for the IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame. Drivers must have at least 25 years of employment with an IFDA member company with no chargeable accidents and may not have any moving violations within the last five years.

Click here for the full list of the 2021 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame Inductees.

