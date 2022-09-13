Eightfold AI's Talent Upskilling Enables Enterprises to Invest in Employees and Build Future-ready Teams

Momentum for Talent Intelligence Builds as Leading Organizations Focus Their Talent Strategy on Skills

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced the continued momentum of its Eightfold Talent Upskilling solution at the HR Tech conference in Las Vegas. Built on the Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform, Talent Upskilling uses AI-backed insights to provide an understanding of the availability, maturity, relevance, learnability, and evolution of specific skills in today's competitive talent landscape.

"The most critical thing any organization can do in today's economic climate is to understand the skills and capabilities of their employees and how to grow together," said Kamal Ahluwalia, President of Eightfold AI. "Eightfold's Talent Intelligence Platform is the most powerful and straightforward way for companies to connect their business needs with employee development, leading to inclusive growth for all."

Eightfold Talent Upskilling is the first solution in the market to bring skill validation and development to both employees, candidates, and contingent workers, a critical capability as organizations prioritize internal mobility and flexibility. Now, employee career aspirations and needs of the organization are directly connected by personalized, continuous learning paths. Recent developments include:

Eightfold AI has been recognized by HR Executive as 2022's Top HR Product offering, creating a consistent upskilling experience on a single platform for all talent, including talent communities, candidates, employees, and contractors.

offering, creating a consistent upskilling experience on a single platform for all talent, including talent communities, candidates, employees, and contractors. Learning, skill building and career management organizations such as Degreed , Go1 and others have partnered with Eightfold AI.

, and others have partnered with Eightfold AI. Customers benefiting from the use of Eightfold Talent Upskilling include DICK's Sporting Goods, branches of the US Government, Ericsson and Vodafone.

"We're focused on understanding all the jobs and all the skills to become a new generation connectivity and digital services provider," said Marc Starfield, Group Head of HR Programmes and Systems at Vodafone. "We're trying to do workforce planning and move away from traditional job-based headcount planning to strategic workforce planning, by bringing in the skills from Eightfold into our total workforce skills-based Future Ready planning."

"As new skills emerge and old ones become irrelevant, businesses need to assess their current capabilities against future needs. Deploying AI and advanced analytics is the best way to solve this pressing issue at pace and at scale," said Mike Bertolino, E&Y Skills Foundry.

Eightfold Talent Upskilling is available today. Learn more about how to deliver personalized, inclusive growth journeys here .

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries and 24 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai .

