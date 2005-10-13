Eighty-eight Racing Fans Will Ride with Jeff Green and Kyle Petty In This Weekend's Race in Charlotte

The next time Jeff Green or Kyle Petty tear down astraightaway or take on a treacherous turn, they'll have 88 race fansriding along with them. That's because both the Cheerios/Betty Crocker#43 Dodge and the Georgia Pacific #45 Dodge will carry the images offans who were selected through a Fan Fest sweepstakes earlier thisyear.

Race fans from all across the country will be featured.Forty-three winners will see their smiling faces on Jeff Green's #43Dodge and 45 winners will see their faces on Kyle Petty's #45 Dodgefor the upcoming race on Saturday in Charlotte, at the Lowe's MotorSpeedway.

"These new paint schemes will pay tribute to the one member of ourteam that makes racing so great --- our fans," says Richard Petty,team owner. "It will be fun for everyone to see their faces on thecars as they race in Charlotte."

The paint schemes will feature race fans, male and female, fromall over the United States including California, New York and Texas.Among the winners include:



Fan Name Hometown State Car #

Eric Andersen Meridian ID 45

Greg Andrews Portland OR 45

Jerry Bailey Portland OR 43

Loren Balazs West Babylon NY 43

Lori Bishop Bagley IA 43

Charles Bond Bridgeview IL 45

Debra Bonebrake Las Vegas NV 43

Lance Brenner New Castle DE 43

Tammy Bubb New Oxford PA 45

Mickey Bubier Grand Terrace CA 43

Sarah Butler Hudson OH 45

Christi Candelas Bedford TX 43

Bobbi Causey Memphis TN 43

Marilyn L Cawthon Ulysses KS 43

Deb Collison Felton DE 45

Daniel Corcoran Lansdowne MD 43

Joe Cornell West Columbia SC 45

Jean Coumes Slidell LA 45

Todd Deitrick Millersburg PA 43

Stan Erdmann Claremore OK 43

Greg Ewasko Newfoundland PA 43

Gregg Fanning New Market AL 43

David Fiorello Patchogue NY 45

Patricia Flory Greenville SC 45

Diane Garvey Spokane WA 43

Jozef Getlik Mahwah NJ 45

Marie Glenn East Aurora NY 45

Lisa Gourley Saint Cloud FL 43

Robert Greaves Erie PA 43

Michael Hammond Baltimore MD 45

Constance Hardwick Clayton NC 45

Bill Harmon Overland Park KS 45

Holly Heitshusen Oakland NE 45

Ken Hendrian Cedar Rapids IA 45

Margaret Hodgson Snellville GA 45

Laureen Hogben Pittsburgh PA 45

Charles House Greencastle PA 43

Angela Hresan Powhatan VA 45

Marcia Hyatt Broomfield CO 45

Curtis Iverson Granite Falls MN 45

Kenneth Johnson Aylett VA 43

Lisa Johnson Mount Airy NC 43

Arthur Joseph Norwell MA 45

Jeffrey Karr Canal Winchester OH 45

Sandy Karthan Brunswick OH 45

Gerald Kessell Gaithersburg MD 43

Michael Madias Montrose NY 43

Bob Malvick Sussex WI 43

Kevin Mcfarland Elkhart IN 45

Christine Mcmullan Cape May Court House NJ 43

Christina Meadows Chandler AZ 45

Bernard Meixner Keansburg NJ 45

Rose Metchick Averill Park NY 43

Diane Meyer Seymour CT 43

Duane Nessman West Allis WI 45

M O'Hare Troy MI 45

Jeanne Patrick Norfolk NE 43

Nathaniel Peplinski Swanzey NH 43

Jack Petty Burlington KY 43

Howard Pierce Lyndonville NY 43

Sandra Ranck Ashtabula OH 43

Bj Romanoski Olathe KS 45

Karen Salberg Richboro PA 45

Jennifer Savage Elkhorn WI 43

Anne Sherry Oak Lawn IL 45

Trenton Shuping San Diego CA 45

C. M. Snyder Pontiac IL 43

Deborah Stone Schertz TX 43

Martin Streng Stcharles MO 45

Tom Sult South Bend IN 45

James Tharp Clackamas OR 45

Johnny Thompson Aurora CO 45

Lisa Todd Petersburg TN 43

Joseph Toland Tecumseh MI 43

Cynthia Tompkins Dunnellon FL 43

Donna Tuschoff Arnold MO 43

Debby Twiddy Lexington SC 45

Kevin Walsh Arlington VA 43

Timothy White Newark OH 43

Jill Wiltsie Frewsburg NY 45

Lucille Woodard Evadale TX 45

Michael Younce Oviedo FL 43

Robert Zimmerman Germantown MD 45