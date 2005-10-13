|
13.10.2005 15:59:00
Eighty-eight Racing Fans Will Ride with Jeff Green and Kyle Petty In This Weekend's Race in Charlotte
Race fans from all across the country will be featured.Forty-three winners will see their smiling faces on Jeff Green's #43Dodge and 45 winners will see their faces on Kyle Petty's #45 Dodgefor the upcoming race on Saturday in Charlotte, at the Lowe's MotorSpeedway.
"These new paint schemes will pay tribute to the one member of ourteam that makes racing so great --- our fans," says Richard Petty,team owner. "It will be fun for everyone to see their faces on thecars as they race in Charlotte."
The paint schemes will feature race fans, male and female, fromall over the United States including California, New York and Texas.Among the winners include:
Fan Name Hometown State Car #
Eric Andersen Meridian ID 45
Greg Andrews Portland OR 45
Jerry Bailey Portland OR 43
Loren Balazs West Babylon NY 43
Lori Bishop Bagley IA 43
Charles Bond Bridgeview IL 45
Debra Bonebrake Las Vegas NV 43
Lance Brenner New Castle DE 43
Tammy Bubb New Oxford PA 45
Mickey Bubier Grand Terrace CA 43
Sarah Butler Hudson OH 45
Christi Candelas Bedford TX 43
Bobbi Causey Memphis TN 43
Marilyn L Cawthon Ulysses KS 43
Deb Collison Felton DE 45
Daniel Corcoran Lansdowne MD 43
Joe Cornell West Columbia SC 45
Jean Coumes Slidell LA 45
Todd Deitrick Millersburg PA 43
Stan Erdmann Claremore OK 43
Greg Ewasko Newfoundland PA 43
Gregg Fanning New Market AL 43
David Fiorello Patchogue NY 45
Patricia Flory Greenville SC 45
Diane Garvey Spokane WA 43
Jozef Getlik Mahwah NJ 45
Marie Glenn East Aurora NY 45
Lisa Gourley Saint Cloud FL 43
Robert Greaves Erie PA 43
Michael Hammond Baltimore MD 45
Constance Hardwick Clayton NC 45
Bill Harmon Overland Park KS 45
Holly Heitshusen Oakland NE 45
Ken Hendrian Cedar Rapids IA 45
Margaret Hodgson Snellville GA 45
Laureen Hogben Pittsburgh PA 45
Charles House Greencastle PA 43
Angela Hresan Powhatan VA 45
Marcia Hyatt Broomfield CO 45
Curtis Iverson Granite Falls MN 45
Kenneth Johnson Aylett VA 43
Lisa Johnson Mount Airy NC 43
Arthur Joseph Norwell MA 45
Jeffrey Karr Canal Winchester OH 45
Sandy Karthan Brunswick OH 45
Gerald Kessell Gaithersburg MD 43
Michael Madias Montrose NY 43
Bob Malvick Sussex WI 43
Kevin Mcfarland Elkhart IN 45
Christine Mcmullan Cape May Court House NJ 43
Christina Meadows Chandler AZ 45
Bernard Meixner Keansburg NJ 45
Rose Metchick Averill Park NY 43
Diane Meyer Seymour CT 43
Duane Nessman West Allis WI 45
M O'Hare Troy MI 45
Jeanne Patrick Norfolk NE 43
Nathaniel Peplinski Swanzey NH 43
Jack Petty Burlington KY 43
Howard Pierce Lyndonville NY 43
Sandra Ranck Ashtabula OH 43
Bj Romanoski Olathe KS 45
Karen Salberg Richboro PA 45
Jennifer Savage Elkhorn WI 43
Anne Sherry Oak Lawn IL 45
Trenton Shuping San Diego CA 45
C. M. Snyder Pontiac IL 43
Deborah Stone Schertz TX 43
Martin Streng Stcharles MO 45
Tom Sult South Bend IN 45
James Tharp Clackamas OR 45
Johnny Thompson Aurora CO 45
Lisa Todd Petersburg TN 43
Joseph Toland Tecumseh MI 43
Cynthia Tompkins Dunnellon FL 43
Donna Tuschoff Arnold MO 43
Debby Twiddy Lexington SC 45
Kevin Walsh Arlington VA 43
Timothy White Newark OH 43
Jill Wiltsie Frewsburg NY 45
Lucille Woodard Evadale TX 45
Michael Younce Oviedo FL 43
Robert Zimmerman Germantown MD 45
