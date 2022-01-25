EIG's EnergyPQA.com® Releases C-Suite Reporting to Identify and Quantify Power Quality Events Within an Enterprise

WESTBURY, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro Industries/GaugeTech (EIG) announces the highly anticipated version 5 release of its award winning EnergyPQA.com® AI driven energy management system. This system uniquely analyzes and calculates power quality risk within a commercial or industrial enterprise. The system will analyze all power quality monitoring equipped circuits and determine which circuit is most dangerous and needs to be improved.

EnergyPQA®'s Risk Mitigation report uses AI analytics to grade and rank circuits from the most to least dangerous

EnergyPQA®'s Risk Mitigation report uses AI analytics to grade and rank circuits from the most to least dangerous. Analytics are based on voltage conditions, current conditions, and harmonics. Using EnergyPQA®'s Risk Mitigation tools, an energy manager can improve electrical reliability, increase safety, and optimize capital expenditure costs. The Risk Mitigation C-Suite report provides a summary report that highlights critical issues; a benchmark report that compares facilities and uncovers hidden issues; and a single facility performance report that enables corrective action by identifying problem circuits.

EnergyPQA® is a cloud-based energy management system that is readily available for most industrial and commercial applications. For more information on the EnergyPQA.com® system and its new features, visit its webpage:

https://www.electroind.com/products/energypqa-com-energy-management-system/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eigs-energypqacom-releases-c-suite-reporting-to-identify-and-quantify-power-quality-events-within-an-enterprise-301467658.html

SOURCE Electro Industries/GaugeTech (EIG)