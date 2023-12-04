Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program

In week 48 2023 Eimskip purchased 165,000 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 74,200,500 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price Purchase price 27.11.2023 10:38 33,000 457.50 15,097,500 28.11.2023 14:16 33,000 447.50 14,767,500 29.11.2023 12:02 33,000 444.00 14,652,000 30.11.2023 9:47 33,000 450.00 14,850,000 1.12.2023 10:37 33,000 449.50 14,833,500 Total 165,000 74,200,500

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 October 2023.

Eimskip held 2,814,320 shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 2,979,320 after them, or the equivalent of 1.77% of issued shares in the company.

Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 1,254,000 shares in the company, corresponding to 58,33 % of the maximum amount of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 577,549,500 corresponding to 57.75 % of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 2,150,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 9 March 2023, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

The execution of the buy-back program is according to Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.





For further information please contact

Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations, tel: +354 844 4752, email: investors@eimskip.com