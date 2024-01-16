|
16.01.2024 19:11:47
Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program
In week 3 2024 Eimskip purchased 38,000 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 17,975,500 as further stipulated below:
|Date
|Time
|No. of shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|15.1.2024
|09:36
|33,000
|473.50
|15,625,500
|16.1.2024
|10:07
|5,000
|470.00
|2,350,000
|Total
|38,000
|17,975,500
The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 October 2023.
Eimskip held 3,837,320 shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 3,875,320 after them, or the equivalent of 2.31% of issued shares in the company.
The repurchase according to the share buy-back program is completed.
Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 2,150,000 shares in the company, corresponding to 100% of the maximum number of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 997,861,000 corresponding to 99,79% of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.
Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 2,150,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 9 March 2023, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time. The execution of the buy-back program is according to Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.
For further information please contact
Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations, tel: +354 844 4752, email: investors@eimskip.com
