EIRA Water has announced plans to double headcount in Norway and open a new production facility in 2024 to meet the global demand for its premium water

DUBAI, UAE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EIRA Water has announced its plans to build a new production facility to meet the global demand for its high-quality water. The new facility, set to open in 2024, will be located at the brand's water source in Eresjford, Norway.

EIRA Water's reputation for purity and heritage has led to its long-term partnership with the prestigious MICHELIN Guide, which has further reinforced the brand's position in the upscale food and beverage industry. The company's recent strategic partnerships with renowned hospitality groups such as Majestas, Ennismore, FoodFund and other global f&b groups have also helped to solidify its position as a leading purveyor of premium water.

The exclusive partnerships with these hospitality groups will see EIRA Water being served across a selection of the groups' global venues, highlighting its position as the preferred water of choice for luxury hotels and restaurants. These venues are known for their high-quality standards and include some of the world's top chefs. This exposure to such a premium clientele has allowed EIRA Water to reach a wider audience, resulting in impressive growth in sales and an increase in the headcount of its team in 2022.

The new production facility is a result of the brand's success and increased demand for its products. The new plant, set to be operational in the first half of 2024, will deliver a three-fold increase in production capacity, which will allow the brand to continue expanding into USA, Asia and Europe while maintaining its high-quality standards. The facility will also be 100% hydroelectric, using a zero-emissions source of electricity. This focus on sustainable production practices is part of EIRA Water's commitment to preserving the water source and its uniquely special qualities.

"One of our key priorities is to become an employer of choice, in both our local community in Norway and international markets," says EIRA Water's CEO, Nils Jørgen Sehested. With a state-of-the-art plant ready by 2024, we will double our head count in Norway and remain well positioned to capture further growth and build on our success from 2022, which saw the demand for EIRA Water skyrocket. Looking ahead to 2023, Sehested is excited to continue the brand's trajectory for growth, which includes launching new product ranges, expanding into more markets, and fostering strategic partnerships. Collaborations with like-minded organizations allow EIRA Water to bring its mission to life in a meaningful way while continuing to scale its impact in the food and beverage industry. With a solid vision in place and a talented team on board, EIRA Water is well-poised to capitalize on new opportunities and drive long-term success for the brand and its partners.

