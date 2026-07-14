Biogen Aktie
WKN: 789617 / ISIN: US09062X1037
|
14.07.2026 19:27:03
Eisai, Biogen Report Study Showing Long-Term Benefits Of LEQEMBI In Early Alzheimer's Disease
(RTTNews) - Eisai Co Ltd (ESALY.PK) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced on Tuesday new real-world data showing that 82.5 percent of patients with early Alzheimer's disease remained stable or improved after receiving LEQEMBI for an average of 17 months.
Results from the ongoing LEADER study, presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2026, found that 75.9 percent of patients remained in the same disease stage while 6.6 percent improved from mild Alzheimer's dementia to mild cognitive impairment.
The findings were consistent across sex, race, ethnicity and APOE genotype. The study also found that nearly 87 percent of patients continued treatment, while the therapy's safety profile remained consistent with the U.S. FDA-approved label, with most reported brain imaging abnormalities being mild and asymptomatic.
BIIB is currently trading at $191.24 down $17.79 or 8.51 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biogen Inc
|
14.07.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Dienstagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26
|Börse New York in Grün: So performt der S&P 500 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ Composite mittags (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26