Biogen Aktie

Biogen für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 789617 / ISIN: US09062X1037

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.07.2026 19:27:03

Eisai, Biogen Report Study Showing Long-Term Benefits Of LEQEMBI In Early Alzheimer's Disease

(RTTNews) - Eisai Co Ltd (ESALY.PK) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced on Tuesday new real-world data showing that 82.5 percent of patients with early Alzheimer's disease remained stable or improved after receiving LEQEMBI for an average of 17 months.

Results from the ongoing LEADER study, presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2026, found that 75.9 percent of patients remained in the same disease stage while 6.6 percent improved from mild Alzheimer's dementia to mild cognitive impairment.

The findings were consistent across sex, race, ethnicity and APOE genotype. The study also found that nearly 87 percent of patients continued treatment, while the therapy's safety profile remained consistent with the U.S. FDA-approved label, with most reported brain imaging abnormalities being mild and asymptomatic.

BIIB is currently trading at $191.24 down $17.79 or 8.51 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Biogen Inc

mehr Nachrichten