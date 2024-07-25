Eisai Selects Medidata’s Clinical Data Studio to Enhance and Modernize Clinical Trial Efficiency and Patient Experience

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced Eisai Inc. ("Eisai”), the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., as one of the first customers to harness its recently announced AI-driven Medidata Clinical Data Studio. Eisai Inc., will leverage this innovative data experience to gain unprecedented control over its clinical data, enable the execution of scalable and complex clinical trials, and enhance patient experience.

"We’ve included Medidata’s Clinical Data Studio in our clinical trial management platform given its ability to break down data silos and seamlessly integrate into our current software stack, while maintaining quality and integrity across all data sources,” said Shobha Dhadda, Ph.D. chief clinical science & operations officer, at Eisai. "Having a suite of technology solutions capable of processing diverse clinical and patient data types provides increased efficiencies without sacrificing quality or needing additional resources.”

Clinical Data Studio is powered by the Medidata Platform, the industry’s only unified platform that centrally manages all data sources, improving data reliability across the entire clinical trial ecosystem. By seamlessly integrating data from both Medidata sources, including Medidata Rave EDC, and non-Medidata sources, such as labs or another electronic data capture system, Clinical Data Studio streamlines the import process and enables automatic validation through configured data transfer agreements. Utilizing AI, it mitigates challenges posed by disparate data systems and offers up to 80 percent faster data review while providing a comprehensive view of patient data that can be concurrently reviewed, visualized, and acted on.

"Through Clinical Data Studio, Eisai is enabling healthcare stakeholders to overcome the complexities of modern clinical trials and foster collaboration on cleaner, more actionable data,” said Janet Butler, executive vice president, global head of sales, Medidata. "By delivering a unified AI-driven data management and analytics experience, we are enabling study teams to identify potential data issues faster and gain a more accurate understanding of the patient.”

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 33,000 trials and 10 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across 2,200+ customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

About Eisai Inc.

Eisai Inc., a human health care company, is the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd. headquartered in Nutley, N.J. Dedicated to oncology and neurology, its U.S. operations include research & development; manufacturing; global supply & logistics; and commercial activities. Learn more: https://us.eisai.com; Follow us on X and LinkedIn.

