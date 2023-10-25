EisnerAmper Earns 2023 "Best of Accounting" Award for Client Service Excellence

Firm Receives Honor for Seventh Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EisnerAmper—a global accounting, tax and business advisory firm—has again earned ClearlyRated's "Best of Accounting 5-Year Diamond Award" for excellence in client service. Diamond Award winners have won the Best of Accounting Award for at least five years in a row. EisnerAmper has earned the Best of Accounting for Client Satisfaction designation every year since 2017.

EisnerAmper received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 76.4% of clients, significantly higher than the industry's current average. More than 1,000 clients participated in EisnerAmper's survey, measuring key service drivers such as responsiveness, being proactive, forward thinking, understanding the client's goals, ROI and others. The findings were then benchmarked against other accounting firms nationally to arrive at the award winners.

ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Clients of Best of Accounting winners are more than 1.7 times as likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. Just 27% of the 2023 Best of Accounting winners earned the Diamond Award distinction.

"Professionalism, responsiveness and a sense they are part of our company's team. And, in general, the CAN-DO attitude," said Jeremy Terr, Partner at Argo Property Group. This is one of our several hundred open-ended comments received during the survey process.

"This award reinforces our decision to make significant investments in people and technology to provide leading-edge, holistic solutions no matter a client's size, location or industry niche," said EisnerAmper CEO Charly Weinstein. "And we continually strive to enhance those 'yardsticks of excellence' that clients expect from EisnerAmper: expertise, communication, value, flexibility and reliability."

"These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders. It's truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg.

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 400 partners and 4,000 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

