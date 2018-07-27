ej4 Wraps Up Second Annual Christmas in July

ST. LOUIS, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ej4, a leading provider in online video training solutions has completed its second annual Christmas in July fundraiser in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis and Kansas City.

Throughout the month of July, ej4 employees embraced friendly competition in an effort to raise money and collect wishlist items for their local Ronald McDonald Houses. These houses receive the majority of their donations during the holiday season, and often find themselves short on supplies during the summer months. "We hope to grow our Christmas in July fundraiser in the future to inspire more companies to get involved in their own way," says Ryan Eudy, Chief Executive Officer at ej4. Eudy explains that "many charities have a similar need for donations during the summertime, and we hope that ej4 sets the example for other local businesses to embrace a giving spirit outside of the holiday season."

Through the combined efforts of their St. Louis and Kansas City offices, ej4 raised over $2000 in monetary donations and over 15,000 individual wish-list items to donate. ej4 traditionally buys lunch for all employees every other week, but as a group decided to forego this for the month of July. The money saved by eliminating company lunches for one month allowed ej4 to purchase additional wish list items beyond what the employees raised. Other activities, including bake sales, raffles, trivia nights, and a charity shuffleboard tournament were hosted by employees to raise money to buy items for Ronald McDonald House. A team of ej4 employees delivered the items to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis and Kansas City on July 25

