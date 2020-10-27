EJF Capital LLC announces Acquisition of Mount Logan Capital Inc. Common Shares

ARLINGTON, VA, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - EJF Capital LLC ("EJF Capital"), an asset management firm headquartered outside of Washington, DC, focused primarily on regulatory event-driven investing within the financial sector, is pleased to announce the acquisition, together with Neal J. Wilson, its Co-Chief Executive Officer, of an aggregate of 2,500,905 common shares (the "Shares") of Mount Logan Capital Inc. (Canada Neo Exchange Inc.: MLC) ("Mount Logan"). The acquisitions represent approximately 14.96% of the issued and outstanding Shares after the offering by Mount Logan of 6,108,199 Shares by private placement which closed on October 27, 2020. EJF Capital acquired 2,381,814 Shares at $2.75 per Share representing approximately 14.25% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Mr. Wilson, a joint actor of EJF Capital, acquired 119,091 Shares at $2.75 per Share representing approximately 0.71% of the issued and outstanding Shares. The Shares are subject to a four month statutory hold period.

The Shares were acquired by each of EJF Capital and Mr. Wilson for investment purposes. In the future, each may increase or decrease their investment in Mount Logan through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise at any time.

EJF Capital's head office is located at 2107 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 410, Arlington, VA 22201, USA and its controlling member is Emanuel J. Friedman.

Mount Logan's head office is located at 650 Madison Avenue, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, USA.

EJF Capital will file an early warning report in accordance with applicable securities laws, which will be available under Mount Logan's profile on www.sedar.com, and may also be obtained by contacting EJF Capital at legal@ejfcap.com.

ABOUT EJF CAPITAL LLC

EJF Capital is an SEC-registered, employee-owned alternative asset management firm headquartered in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. As of June 30, 2020, EJF Capital manages approximately US$6.1 billion across a diverse group of alternative asset strategies. The firm was founded in 2005 by Manny Friedman and Neal Wilson. Since inception, EJF Capital has focused on regulatory event-driven investment themes.

