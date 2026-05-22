MMI Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1CTCW / ISIN: ZAE000149902
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22.05.2026 05:59:16
EJF Capital Opens New 45K Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.
According to an SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, EJF Capital reported a new stake of 45,250 shares in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.(NYSE:MCB) The estimated transaction value for the purchase is $3.89 million, calculated using the average first-quarter closing price. The quarter-end value of the position was $3.77 million, reflecting both the share purchase and the quarter-end price movement.Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a regional bank holding company focused on providing tailored financial solutions to commercial and retail clients in the New York City area. The company leverages a relationship-driven approach, offering a comprehensive mix of deposit and lending products, as well as digital banking capabilities. Its strategic emphasis on commercial real estate and business banking positions it to serve a diverse client base with specialized financial needs.When an asset manager opens a new stake in a company, investors often take notice. And EJF Capital’s recent acquisition wasn’t a small one either. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is now the 11th-largest position in EJF’s portfolio, out of 69 total holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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