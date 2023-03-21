|
EKA Delivers Embedded Transactional Insurtech Solutions to Supply Chain Customers
SALT LAKE CITY, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions Inc, the industry leading provider of cloud-based integrated freight management platform, EKA Omni-TMS™, today announced it has begun to deliver online embedded transaction based insurtech solutions to both EKA Omni-TMS™ and non-EKA TMS carrier, broker, and shipper customers.
"EKA in strategic collaboration with its risk management partner, Lockton, and its insurtech partner Redkik, has begun to deliver the vision of changing the process of purchasing and consuming insurance services by supply chain customers, and risk underwriting by insurance carriers." says JJ Singh, Founder and CEO for EKA Solutions, Inc. "During this first phase of disruption, the strategic partnership delivers embedded on-demand cargo risk coverage solutions to supply chain customers on a per shipment basis and elevates the customer experience to the next level." Adds, Singh.
To learn more about these disruptive solutions, contact Steve Weiby at Steve@go-eka.com.
About EKA
EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage customer's freight businesses and enable synchronous integration with key service providers to deliver services. Also, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for - Virtually – Everyone. It empowers small and medium size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com.
