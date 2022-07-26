El Car Wash Acquires Sunshine State Car Wash

MIAMI, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash, the largest and fastest growing express car wash operator in South Florida, continued its expansion across Florida and into Broward County with the acquisition of Sunshine State Car Wash in Sunrise, Florida. The company now operates 18 locations and has a development and acquisition pipeline throughout Florida that will result in over 40 open stores by the end of 2023.

"Sunshine State is a strategic acquisition that further increases our store density within El Car Wash's core market and marks our first location in Broward County, which complements our upcoming openings in the neighboring communities of Miramar, Pembroke Pines and Ft. Lauderdale," stated Justin Landau and Geoffrey Karas, Co-CEOs of El Car Wash. "We are extremely excited to welcome both the talented Sunshine team and loyal customer base to the El Car Wash family," continued Jereme Tarr, VP of Operations at El Car Wash.

El Car Wash and Sunshine State will merge their unlimited membership programs, allowing current and future members to have access to all El Car Wash locations. Upcoming initiatives also include special limited time promotions for new members to celebrate this partnership.

The acquisition follows a substantial investment from Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, supporting El's continued expansion and its commitment to offering best-in-class services to its customers.

For additional announcements, including the slate of new store openings and special promotions, follow El Car Wash on Instagram @elcarwash or visit at www.elcarwash.com.

About El Car Wash

El Car Wash is the leading express car wash company in South Florida with eighteen operating sites and a substantial number of new locations under development from Miami through Orlando. The company was founded by local entrepreneurs and strives to make Florida residents feel good by efficiently providing a clean, dry, and shiny car with exceptional customer service & a dose of fun, every time. El Car Wash is the official car wash of the Miami HEAT and a partner of Baptist Health South Florida. Visit elcarwash.com or @elcarwash for additional information.

