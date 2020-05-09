El Paso Electric and the Infrastructure Investments Fund Confirm Expected Closing of Transaction in First Half of 2020

El Paso Electric Company (EPE) (NYSE: EE) and the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF) issued the following statement in connection with the order issued today by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC):

"This is a routine procedural order that does not address the merits of any rehearing request. It serves the limited purpose of affording additional time for FERC to respond to rehearing requests. The March 30, 2020 FERC order conditionally authorizing the transaction remains in full force and effect, and we continue to anticipate closing the transaction in the first half of 2020."

As previously announced, the FERC’s approval of the parties’ mitigation plan is the last regulatory approval needed to close the proposed acquisition.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 434,500 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

About the Infrastructure Investments Fund

The Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF) is a $12.5 billion private investment vehicle advised by a dedicated infrastructure investment group within J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. IIF is responsible for investing and growing the retirement funds of more than 40 million families, including 2 million people across Texas and New Mexico who will be invested in El Paso Electric.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include those statements regarding regulatory approvals and the expected timing of closing the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements often include words like "believe”, "anticipate”, "target”, "project”, "expect”, "predict”, "pro forma”, "estimate”, "intend”, "will”, "is designed to”, "plan”, and words of similar meaning, or are indicated by EPE's discussion of strategies or trends. Forward-looking statements describe EPE's future plans, objectives, expectations or goals. Although EPE believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurances can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements address future events and conditions and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (1) IIF’s proposed acquisition of EPE, (2) regulatory approvals for the proposed transaction, (3) the closing of the proposed transaction, and (4) the expected timing of closing the proposed transaction. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements is contained in EPE’s most recently filed periodic reports and in other filings made by EPE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any such forward-looking statement is qualified by reference to these risks and factors. EPE cautions against putting undue reliance on forward-looking statements or projecting any future results based on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and EPE does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement contained herein.

