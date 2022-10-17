El Pollo Loco Appoints Maria Hollandsworth COO

(RTTNews) - Fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain El Pollo Loco, Inc. (LOCO), Monday announced that Maria Hollandsworth has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective October 31, 2022.

"I am thrilled to have Maria join the El Pollo Loco family," said CEO Larry Roberts. "Throughout her 30-plus year career in the restaurant industry, she has proven her leadership acumen in every facet of restaurant operations. Maria's expertise in driving operational excellence, as well as her deep knowledge of franchisee relations and management, will be paramount as we strive to accelerate the growth of the EL Pollo Loco brand through our asset light strategy."

Before joining El Pollo Loco, Hollandsworth was the Regional Vice President of Operations for Dunkin'.