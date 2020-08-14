|
Elah Holdings, Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2020 Report to Stockholders
DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ELLH) has released its interim unaudited report for the second quarter of 2020. This report and additional company information can be found at www.elahholdings.com under the Financial Releases section of the website.
About Elah Holdings
Elah Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as Real Industry, Inc.) is a reorganized holding company led by experienced business leaders that is seeking to acquire profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows, unlock the value of our considerable tax assets, and use creative deal structures that reduce risk and ultimately create long-term value for our shareholders. For more information, visit by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities under the symbol "ELLH."
Contact:
Michael Hobey
Elah Holdings, Inc.
+1 (805) 435-1255
@elah_inc
www.linkedin.com/company/elah-holdings-inc/
