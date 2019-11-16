+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
16.11.2019 02:41:00

Elah Holdings, Inc. Releases Third Quarter 2019 Report to Stockholders

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ELLH) has released its interim unaudited report for the 3rd Quarter 2019. This report can be found at www.elahholdings.com under the Financial Releases section of the website.

Elah Holdings, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Elah Holdings, Inc.)

About Elah Holdings

Elah Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as Real Industry, Inc.) is a reorganized holding company led by experienced business leaders that is seeking to acquire profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows, unlock the value of our considerable tax assets, and use creative deal structures that reduce risk and ultimately create long-term value for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.elahholdings.com. Elah Holdings' stock trades on the OTC Pink Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities under the symbol "ELLH."

Contact:

Michael Hobey
Elah Holdings, Inc.
+1 (805) 435-1255

Twitter: @elah_inc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/elah-holdings-inc/

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elah-holdings-inc-releases-third-quarter-2019-report-to-stockholders-300959490.html

SOURCE Elah Holdings, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes schließen mit Rekorden -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag seine Gewinne nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schlussendlich mit freundlicher Tendenz. Neue Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt sorgt für eine erneute Rekordjagd an der Wall Street. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich am Freitag überwiegend positiv.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB