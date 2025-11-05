Elanco Animal Health Aktie

Elanco Animal Health

WKN DE: A2N6BH / ISIN: US28414H1032

05.11.2025 12:58:52

Elanco Animal Health Q3 Results Top Estimates; Boosts FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health, Inc. (ELAN) reported Wednesday a net loss of $34 million or $0.07 per share for the third quarter, compared to net income of $364 million or $0.73 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.19 per share, compared to $0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 11 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 10 percent to $1.14 billion from $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic constant currency revenue growth was 9 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects a loss in a range $0.20 to $0.17 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.09 to $0.12 per share on revenues between $1.085 billion and $1.110 billion, with organic constant currency revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent. Analysts expect earnings of $0.14 per share on revenues of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects a loss in a range $0.11 to $0.08 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.91 to $0.94 per share on revenues between $4.645 billion and $4.670 billion, with organic constant currency revenue growth of 6 to 6.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected a loss in the range $0.08 to $0.03 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $0.85 to $0.91 per share on revenues between $4.570 billion and $4.620 billion, with organic constant currency revenue growth of 5 to 6 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.91 per share on revenues of $4.60 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

