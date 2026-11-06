Elanco Animal Health Aktie

Elanco Animal Health ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6BH / ISIN: US28414H1032

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06.11.2026 14:17:56

Elanco Q3 Swings To Profit, Revises Outlook; Pre-Market Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) on Friday reported a return to profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with a loss in the previous year period, supported by growth in its Pet Health and Farm Animal businesses.

Further, the firm raised its full year 2026 guidance and provided outlook for the next quarter and fiscal 2027.

In pre-market the shares were trading 3.55 percent lower at $22.83, after closing Thursday's trading 6.44 percent lower on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the third quarter, net income was $18 million or $0.04 per share, compared with a net loss of $34 million or $0.07 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted net income climbed 45 percent to $136 million or $0.27 per share from $94 million or $0.19 per share in the prior year quarter.

EBITDA surged to $261 million from $178 million in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 23 percent to $243 million from $198 million a year earlier.

Revenue increased 11 percent to $1.27 billion from $1.14 billion in the prior-year quarter. Organic constant currency revenue growth was 9 percent.

Pet Health revenue increased 14 percent to $608 million, while Farm Animal revenue rose 6 percent to $631 million.

The company said Pet Health growth was supported by strong demand for Zenrelia, Credelio Quattro and AdTab. Farm Animal growth was primarily driven by higher pricing and the contribution from AHV.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Elanco expects revenue of $1.19 billion to $1.215 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $185 million to $200 million. Adjusted earnings per share is estimated in the range of $0.16 to $0.19.

Full year 2026 revenue guidance is expected in the range of $5.155 billion to $5.18 billion from its previous range of $5.09 billion to $5.14 billion. Full-year adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.065 billion from $1.01 billion to $1.035 billion previously. Adjusted earnings per share guidance for the full year was increased to $1.17 to $1.20 from the prior forecast of $1.10 to $1.16.

For fiscal 2027, the company expects mid-single-digit organic constant currency revenue growth, Adjusted EBITDA growth is projected to be of high-single-digit. Adjusted earnings per share growth is forecast at low-double-digit.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Elanco Animal Health Inc Registered Shs 23,00 9,16% Elanco Animal Health Inc Registered Shs

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