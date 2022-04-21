Elanders AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting 2022

The Annual General Meeting, led by Chairman of the Board Carl Bennet, decided to:

adopt the annual accounts for 2021

discharge the members of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year 2021

according to the proposal in the summons, distribute a dividend of SEK 3.60 per share for 2021. The record date for the dividend is proposed to be 25 April 2022 and it is expected that the dividend will be disbursed by Euroclear Sweden AB on 28 April 2022.

for the financial year 2022 grant, according to the proposal in the summons, the Board a remuneration of a total of SEK 4,252,000, including reimbursement for committee work, to be divided among the members as presented in the summons,

appoint, according to the proposal in the summons, the following members to the Board until the next Annual General Meeting is held in 2023:



Carl Bennet (re-election)

Eva Elmstedt (re-election)

Dan Frohm (re-election)

Erik Gabrielson (re-election)

Cecilia Lager (re-election)

Anne Lenerius (re-election)

Magnus Nilsson (re-election)

Johan Stern (re-election)

Caroline Sundewall (re-election)





appoint, according to the proposal in the summons, Dan Frohm as Chairman of the Board,

approve the proposal given in the summons to re-elect the accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers as company accountant,

the nomination committee until the next Annual General Meeting will be formed and perform the duties according to the proposal in the summons,

approve the remuneration report presented by the Board regarding senior officers, and

approve the new guidelines for executives’ remuneration.

In his speech CEO Magnus Nilsson described the Group’s business and development during 2021 and the first quarter 2022. This period has been characterized by the COVID-19 pandemic, the shortage of semi-conductors and a great deal of uncertainty in the world. Despite this, Elanders has handled the situation well. In terms of the result, year 2021 was the best ever for the Group. Magnus Nilsson also presented the investments and acquisitions made. With the acquisition of Bergen Logistics in USA, Fashion & Lifestyle became the largest customer segment for the Group during the year.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company website as soon as they have been verified.

