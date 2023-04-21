Elanders AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting 2023

The Annual General Meeting, led by Chairman of the Board Dan Frohm, decided to:

adopt the annual accounts for 2022

discharge the members of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year 2022

according to the proposal in the summons, distribute a dividend of SEK 4.15 per share for 2022. The record date for the dividend is proposed to be 25 April 2023 and it is expected that the dividend will be disbursed by Euroclear Sweden AB on 28 April 2023.

for the financial year 2023 grant, according to the proposal in the summons, the Board a remuneration of a total of SEK 4,318,020 including reimbursement for committee work, to be divided among the members as presented in the summons,

appoint, according to the proposal in the summons, the following members to the Board until the next Annual General Meeting is held in 2024:



Carl Bennet (re-election)

Ulrika Dellby (new-election)

Eva Elmstedt (re-election)

Dan Frohm (re-election)

Erik Gabrielson (re-election)

Anna Hallberg (new-election)

Anne Lenerius (re-election)

Magnus Nilsson (re-election)

Johan Trouvé (new-election)





appoint, according to the proposal in the summons, Dan Frohm as Chairman of the Board,

approve the proposal given in the summons to re-elect the accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers as company accountant,

the nomination committee until the next Annual General Meeting will be formed and perform the duties according to the proposal in the summons, and

approve the remuneration report presented by the Board regarding senior officers.

In his speech, CEO Magnus Nilsson described the Group’s business and development during 2022 and the first quarter 2023. This period has been characterized by a great deal of uncertainty in the world. Despite this, Elanders has handled the situation well. In terms of the result, year 2022 was the best ever. Furthermore, Magnus Nilsson also reported on the investments that have been made and the sustainability work that is being carried out within the Group.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company website as soon as they have been verified.

Elanders AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

through

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment