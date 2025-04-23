Elanders A b Aktie

Elanders A b

WKN: 912028 / ISIN: SE0000119299

23.04.2025

Elanders AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting 2025

The Annual General Meeting, led by Chairman of the Board Dan Frohm, decided to:

  • adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet,
  • discharge the members of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year 2024,
  • according to the proposal in the notice, distribute a dividend of SEK 4.15 per share for 2024. The record date for the dividend is proposed to be 25 April 2025 and it is expected that the dividend will be disbursed by Euroclear Sweden AB on 30 April 2025,
  • for the financial year 2025 grant, according to the proposal in the notice, the Board a remuneration of a total of SEK 4,693,800 including reimbursement for committee work, to be divided among the members as presented in the notice,
  • appoint, according to the proposal in the notice, the following members to the Board until the next Annual General Meeting is held in 2026:

    Carl Bennet (re-election)
    Ulrika Dellby (re-election)
    Eva Elmstedt (re-election)
    Dan Frohm (re-election)
    Erik Gabrielson (re-election)
    Anna Hallberg (re-election)
    Anne Lenerius (re-election)
    Magnus Nilsson (re-election)
    Johan Trouvé (re-election)

  • appoint, according to the proposal in the notice, Dan Frohm as Chairman of the Board,
  • approve the proposal given in the notice to new-elect the accounting firm of Ernst & Young AB as auditor and simultaneously thank the leaving auditing firm PwC, which is now concluding its assignment,
  • the nomination committee until the next Annual General Meeting will be formed and perform the duties according to the proposal in the notice, and
  • approve the remuneration report presented by the Board regarding senior officers.

In his speech, CEO Magnus Nilsson described the Group’s business and development during 2024 and the first quarter 2025. 2024 was a challenging year with negative growth in the first half of the year, followed by a slight recovery in the second half. The recovery stalled in the first quarter of 2025, and the market outlook going forward has become more uncertain. In response to this, Elanders implemented cost-saving measures during the first quarter. Magnus Nilsson further elaborated on the long-term growth expected in the logistics market and the growth opportunities for the company.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company website as soon as they have been verified.

Elanders AB (publ)
The Board of Directors

through
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment


