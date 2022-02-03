Elanders AB: Year-end Report 2021

Full year 2021

Net sales increased by MSEK 683 to MSEK 11,733 (11,050), which corresponded to organic growth of seven percent.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 658 (598), which corresponded to an adjusted EBITA margin of 5.6 (5.4) percent. Changes in exchange rates had a negative effect of MSEK 26.

One-off items amounted to MSEK -17 (0) and referred solely to consultancy fees linked to acquisitions.

The result before tax increased to MSEK 482 (414). Excluding one-off costs the result before tax increased to MSEK 499 (414), which was an improvement of 21 percent.

The net result increased to MSEK 331 (292), corresponding to SEK 9.12 (8.12) per share.

Operating cash flow was MSEK -105 (1,783), of which acquisitions were MSEK -1,267 (-30).

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 3.60 (3.10) per share for 2021.

Fourth quarter 2021

Net sales increased to MSEK 3,364 (2,886), which corresponded to organic growth of five percent using unchanged exchange rates.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 244 (256), which corresponded to an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.3 (8.9) percent. Changes in exchange rates had a negative effect of MSEK 3.

One-off items amounted to MSEK -16 (0) and referred solely to consultancy fees linked to acquisitions.

The shortage of semiconductors continued to create disturbances in production for several of the Group’s large customers. High shipping prices and a lack of other diverse material also had a negative effect.

The result before tax amounted to MSEK 181 (211). Excluding one-off costs the result before tax was MSEK 198 (211).

The net result was MSEK 120 (156), corresponding to SEK 3.28 (4.33) per share.

Operating cash flow was MSEK -680 (693), of which acquisitions were MSEK -1,153 (-30).

In November Elanders acquired 80 percent of the shares in the American company Bergen Shippers Corp ("Bergen Logistics”). Bergen Logistics is specialized in contract logistics for the customer segment Fashion & Lifestyle. Elanders also acquired all the shares in the Dutch technique logistics company Eijgenhuijsen in November.

During the second half of January 2022 the number of people on sick leave increased dramatically in Europe due to the extensive spread of COVID-19 (omicron). At this point in time it is difficult to assess the resulting consequences.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C

431 35 Mölndal, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CET on 3 February 2022.

