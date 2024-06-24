24.06.2024 13:00:00

Elanders announces date for the report on the second quarter 2024 and conference call

Elanders will issue its report on the second quarter 2024 on Friday 12 July, 2024, at 07:30 CET, followed by a conference call at 09:00 CET, hosted by Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, and Åsa Vilsson, CFO.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call.

To join, register your details using the registration link below. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing dial in number(s) and PINs.

Register for the conference call here.

Agenda
08:50 Conference number is opened
09:00 Presentation of the quarterly report
09:20 Q&A
10:00 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Åsa Vilsson, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

