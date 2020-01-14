|
14.01.2020 09:00:00
Elanders announces date of 2019 Year End Report and Conference Call
Elanders will issue its Year End Report for 2019 on Tuesday January 28 2020, at 13:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 15:00 CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner.
We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see below details to join the conference.
To join this event, please use the below Click to Join link 5-10 minutes prior to start time, where you will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. Our Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the Click To Join link will be active 15 minutes prior to the event.
Use the Click to Join option above for the easiest way to join your conference or use one of the access numbers below:
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6546
Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 10763
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9401
USA: +1 646-828-8195
Participant Passcode: 512059
Agenda
14:50 Conference number is opened
15:00 Review of the Year End Report
15:20 Q&A
16:00 End of the conference
During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:
https://www.elanders.com/presentations
For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Attachment
- 2020-01-14 Elanders Press release - Elanders announces date of 2019 Year End Report and Conference Call
